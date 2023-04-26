Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 5, 2023.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.52 per share, an increase of 4% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 9% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023.

W.W. Grainger announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share, an increase of 8% from the most recent company dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2023.

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share of Otis' common stock, which represents a 17.2% increase. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 83 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023, and is the company's 452nd consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WFC,MET,GWW,OTIS,AEP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.