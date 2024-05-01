Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share, payable June 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per common share, payable on June 28, 2024 to holders of record on June 10, 2024. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.80 per share.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today approved an increase of 11% in the regular quarterly cash dividend from twenty-seven cents per share to thirty cents per share. The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 6, 2024.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.355 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.42 per share from $5.06 per share, which will begin with the June 2024 payment. This dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2024. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2024 marked the company's 52nd consecutive annual dividend increase.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WFC,BDX,PCAR,KHC,PEP

