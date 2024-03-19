Daily Dividend Report: WDFS,LXP,GL,CUZ,CUBE

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable April 30, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2024.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 of $0.13 per common share payable on or about April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.2400 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 5, 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2024. Globe Life is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on April 4, 2024.

CubeSmart announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2024. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

