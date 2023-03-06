The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21 per common share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending March 31, 2023, of $4.78 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2022.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3.1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per share. This represents an indicated annual dividend of $1.32 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WCC,SUI,ARE,BMY,HMN

