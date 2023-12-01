The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 6 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per common share, an increase of 8.5 percent, payable on February 7, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2024. The Company has approximately 167.8 million shares outstanding.

On November 30, 2023, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.45 per share, payable January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024. This is a 7.1% increase over the previous dividend of $0.42 per share paid on October 16, 2023.

RANGE RESOURCES today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WCC,BMO,GGG,RJF,RRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.