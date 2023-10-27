Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2023. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 364 straight quarters or 91 years.

The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 6, 2023.

Exxon Mobil declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on Dec. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2023. The company has increased its annual dividend for 41 consecutive years, including this increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent.

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share of Otis' common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 11, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 13, 2023. This increase from last quarter's dividend of $1.18 reflects continued strong operating performance and reinforces the company's commitment to returning profits to shareowners.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WBA,AVY,XOM,OTIS,ROK

