Daily Dividend Report: VZ,HES,CHH,MO,CPB

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023. "As the strongest cash generating company in the industry, we have raised our dividend 16 years in a row," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We continue to execute with financial discipline and remain committed to delivering long term shareholder value." Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2022.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023. The dividend represents an approximate 17% increase compared to the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, which equals a 25 cent increase per share on an annualized basis.

Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has approved a 21% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock from $0.2375 per share to $0.2875 per share, effective with the dividend payable on April 18, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023. This increase will result in a projected annual dividend rate of $1.15 per annum.

Altria Group today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 23, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of April 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VZ,HES,CHH,MO,CPB

