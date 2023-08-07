Viatris declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2023.

Hasbro (HAS) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2023.

Delek US Holdings approved the regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share that will be paid on August 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2023.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023, which is payable on September 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 23, 2023.

ADTRAN Holdings declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2023. The ex-dividend date is August 20, 2023, and the payment date will be September 5, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VTRS, HAS, DK, DAC, ADTN

