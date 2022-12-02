Daily Dividend Report: VAC,RJF,OC,ALLE,SUI

Marriott Vacations Worldwide today announced its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, an increase of 16% over the Company's prior dividend. "We are pleased that our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "Today's announcement reflects the confidence in the resiliency of our business model, the strength of our cash flows and belief in our future growth." The dividend is payable on or around January 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2022.

On December 1, 2022, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.42 per share, payable January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2023. This is a 24% increase over the previous dividend of $0.34 per share paid on October 17, 2022.

Owens Corning today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization. The Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, an approximately 50% increase compared with the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16, 2022.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VAC,RJF,OC,ALLE,SUI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.