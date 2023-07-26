The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Sept. 29, 2023, to shareholders of record Aug. 31, 2023. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. Payment will be made on Oct. 6, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2023. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Aug. 4, 2023. The third quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share from the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors of Truist Financial declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 11, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNP,MRK,ETN,WFC,TFC

