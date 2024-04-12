Effective April 12, 2024, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on its common stock to be paid May 17, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 26, 2024.

The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 10.5%, as compared to the declared dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024.

Targa Resources announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.75 per common share, or $3.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024, consistent with previously disclosed expectations. This dividend represents a 50 percent increase over the common dividend declared with respect to the first quarter of 2023. This cash dividend will be paid May 15, 2024 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2024.

Today Avangrid announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable July 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNM,CSWI,ALLE,TRGP,AGR

