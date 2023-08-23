The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.88 per share, to be paid on September 19, 2023, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business September 11, 2023.

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.375 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, October 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, October 6, 2023.

First American Financial, a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 53 cents per common share, a 2 percent increase over the prior level of 52 cents per common share. "Our decision to increase the cash dividend signals our continued confidence in the outlook for our business and our long-standing commitment to return capital to our shareholders," said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American Financial Corporation. The cash dividend is payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. This upcoming dividend payment will be made on October 10, 2023, to holders of record as of September 21, 2023.

On August 22, 2023, the La-Z-Boy Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1815 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNH,RGLD,FAF,KLIC,LZB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.