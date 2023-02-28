Daily Dividend Report: UBSI,GNTX,OXY,VMI,CNMD

United Bankshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023. The dividend payout of approximately $48.6 million on 134.9 million shares is payable April 3, 2023. The year of 2022 represented the 49th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable April 19, 2023, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on April 7, 2023.

Occidental announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on April 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023. On an annual basis, the dividend is $0.72 per share at the new rate, compared to the previous annual rate of $0.52 per share.

Valmont— Industries, a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly dividend and a reauthorization of the current share repurchase program. The Valmont Board approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.60 per share, or a rate of $2.40 per share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 9% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The Company previously increased the dividend by 10% in February 2022.

CONMED today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 5, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UBSI,GNTX,OXY,VMI,CNMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.