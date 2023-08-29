Daily Dividend Report: UBSI,BBY,GOGL,BMO,GEF

United Bankshares, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023. The dividend payout of approximately $48.6 million on 134.9 million shares is payable October 2, 2023. The year of 2022 represented the 49th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

Today, Best Buy announced that its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2023.

Golden Ocean Group announced a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2023, which is payable on or about September 19, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2023.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2023.

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.78 per share on its Class B Common Stock. This dividend declaration is reflective of our commitment to provide value directly back to our shareholders from our compelling continued free cash flow generation. "We are excited to again raise our quarterly dividend," said Larry Hilsheimer, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Providing value directly back to our shareholders is an important part of our capital allocation strategy, and we intend to continue pursuing this path in addition to our near-term M&A and other growth strategies." The dividends are payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UBSI,BBY,GOGL,BMO,GEF

