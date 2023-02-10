The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, today announced it will increase its dividend by 12%, from $0.67 to $0.75 per share quarterly and from $2.68 to $3.00 per share annualized. The dividend is payable March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2023. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record Feb. 28, 2023. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing an 8% increase. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 21, 2023.

AMETEK today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.25 per share from $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $1.00 per share.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TT,UNP,PSX,AME,NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.