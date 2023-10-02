TTEC Holdings, a leading global CX technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced that on September 28, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per common share to be paid on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.55 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Nov. 5, 2023, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 17, 2023.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.71 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2023, to holders of record on October 13, 2023. This dividend reflects a previously announced 12.7% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2023. Watsco has paid dividends for 49 consecutive years and has consistently shared increasing levels of cash flow through dividends while maintaining a conservative balance sheet with continued capacity to build its distribution network.

LTC Properties announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of October, November and December 2023, payable on October 31, November 30 and December 29, 2023, respectively, to stockholders of record on October 23, November 22 and December 21, 2023, respectively.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TTEC,PNC,AFG,WSO,LTC

