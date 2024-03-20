Toro today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of TTC's common stock. This dividend is payable on April 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.47 per share of common stock to be paid on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on May 1, 2024.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of $0.265 cents per share, payable May 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the first quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be payable on April 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 2, 2024. This dividend represents the 137th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common stockholders.

Fulton Financial today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TTC,MAA,NI,GSBC,FULT

