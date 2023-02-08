Daily Dividend Report: TROW,GLW,MMM,KDP,D

T. Rowe Price Group, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share payable March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2023. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 1.7% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $1.20 per share. This will mark the 37th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, a 3.7% increase versus the company's previous quarterly common stock dividend of $0.27. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2023.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable March 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2023. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years. As of Dec. 31, 2022, 3M had 549,245,105 common shares outstanding and 62,801 shareholders of record.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has approved a 2023 dividend rate of $2.67, subject to quarterly determination and declaration by the board. It also has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on March 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 3, 2023. This is the 380th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 3, 2022.

