Daily Dividend Report: TRGP,ALLE,ADC,CSWI,NNN

Targa Resources announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 per common share, or $2.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023, consistent with previously disclosed expectations. This dividend represents a 43 percent increase over the common dividend declared with respect to the first quarter of 2022. This cash dividend will be paid May 15, 2023 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.243 per common share, representing a 1.3% increase over the previous monthly dividend. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.916 per common share, representing a 3.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share from the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable May 12, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 12%, as compared to the declared dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share payable May 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on April 28, 2023. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 78 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TRGP,ALLE,ADC,CSWI,NNN

