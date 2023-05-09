News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: TPX,AHH,SU,PNR,L

May 09, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Tempur Sealy International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on June 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023.

Armada Hoffler announced that its Board of Directors declared the cash dividend of $0.195 per common share, representing a 3% increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The second quarter dividend will be paid in cash on July 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 28, 2023.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on its common shares, payable June 26, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on August 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2023. 2023 marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2023.

