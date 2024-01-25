T-Mobile US announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.65 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2024.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.605 to $0.67 per share of common stock and be distributed March 8, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Air Products has increased the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.77 per share. This marks the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend payment. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.

Arthur J. Gallagher announced that its Board of Directors declared a sixty cents per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.05 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2024 to Stockholders of Record as of March 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,SCHW,YUM,APD,AJG

