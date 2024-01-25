News & Insights

Markets
TMUS

Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,SCHW,YUM,APD,AJG

January 25, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

T-Mobile US announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.65 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2024.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.605 to $0.67 per share of common stock and be distributed March 8, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Air Products has increased the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.77 per share. This marks the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend payment. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.

Arthur J. Gallagher announced that its Board of Directors declared a sixty cents per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.05 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2024 to Stockholders of Record as of March 1, 2024.

Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,SCHW,YUM,APD,AJG
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,SCHW,YUM,APD,AJG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS
SCHW
YUM
APD
AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.