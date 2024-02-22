Daily Dividend Report: TMO, DHR, SU, XEL, NVDA

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. This reflects an 11% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.35.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on April 26, 2024 to holders of record on March 28, 2024.

Suncor Energy has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.545 per share on its common shares, payable March 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.

Xcel Energy (XEL) raised the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock from 52 cents per share to 54.75 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.19 per share. The dividends are payable April 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on March 27, 2024, to all shareholders of record on March 6, 2024.

