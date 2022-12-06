The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.81 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.50 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.74 per share on its Class B Common Stock. The dividends are payable on January 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

CONMED today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 5, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors of DT Midstream has declared a $0.64 per share dividend on its common stock payable Jan. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 19, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TJX,HIG,GEF,CNMD,DTM

