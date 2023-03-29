The TJX Companies today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.3325 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2023.

Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.47% based on the March 27, 2023 closing price of the Company's common stock at $37.58 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its March 28, 2023 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on April 26, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2023.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2023. The Company currently has approximately 120.5 million shares of common stock outstanding, which reflects a reduction of approximately 1.4 million shares from the previously reported quarter that were repurchased by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.18 per share cash dividend, payable on April 24, 2023, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TJX,CAC,THO,SM,PKBK

