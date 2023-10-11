THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its October 10, 2023 meeting, an increase in the amount of THOR's regular quarterly dividend to $0.48 per share from $0.45 per share, an increase of approximately 7%. The regular cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2023.

The Procter & Gamble Company announced that the P&G Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2023, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on October 20, 2023. P&G has been paying a dividend for 133 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 67 consecutive years.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 640th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.256 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.072 per share, is payable on November 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is October 31, 2023.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2023 common stock dividend of $0.52 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 9, 2023.

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on December 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: THO,PG,O,MET,IP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.