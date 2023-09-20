The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per common share. The dividend is payable December 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business November 15, 2023. The 4th quarter dividend will be the company's 225th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Argan announces today that its Board of Directors increased the Company's quarterly cash dividend by 20% from $0.25 to $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2023.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on October 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on October 6, 2023.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on November 9, 2023 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 9, 2023.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.710 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on October 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TGT,AGX,TOL,MA,BMY,MMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.