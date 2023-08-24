The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of ninety-six cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending October 31, 2023, payable on and after October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2023.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.35 per share, payable on and after November 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2023.

Equifax— today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2023. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

On August 21, 2023, the NVIDIA Board of Directors approved an additional $25.00 billion in share repurchases, without expiration. NVIDIA plans to continue share repurchases this fiscal year. NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on September 28, 2023, to all shareholders of record on September 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 52 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TD,RY,EFX,NVDA,XEL

