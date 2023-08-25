Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on Oct. 27, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. It represents an 11.1% increase over the prior quarter of $0.18. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $0.80 per common share and is payable on September 25, 2023 to shareowners of record as of September 11, 2023. The annualized dividend yield is 2.66% based on a closing stock price of $30.06 on August 23, 2023.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2023.

SEE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 22, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023.

PPL declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, August 25, of $0.24 per share, payable October 2, 2023, to shareowners of record as of September 8, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SYY,CCBG,MOS,SEE,PPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.