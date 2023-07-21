Synchrony Financial announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable on August 10, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on August 25, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 7, 2023.

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of common stock, payable on October 12, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023. The dividend represents a 10% per share increase from the second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.63 per share.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, which began with the June 2023 payment. This dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marked the company's 51st consecutive annual dividend increase.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, payable August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SYF,C,STT,PEP,TXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.