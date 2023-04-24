Daily Dividend Report: SWK,VALU,POR,LHX,CMS

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.80 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Value Line announced today that its Board of Directors declared on April 21, 2023 a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on May 11, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023. The 2023 increase of twelve cents per year when annualized represents the ninth consecutive year of increases for the 92-year-oldinvestment researchicon, and, like last year's increase, is three times the size of the previous annual increases. Based on a full year at the new rate, the new dividend level will reach $1.12 per share. The Company has 9,434,803 shares of common stock outstanding as of April 21, 2023.

On April 21, 2023, the board of directors of Portland General Electric approved an increase in the annual dividend of 5.0%, or $0.09 per share, declaring a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.475 per share. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before July 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2023.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per common share, payable June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2023.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 48.75 cents per share. It is payable May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2023.

