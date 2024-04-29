Daily Dividend Report: SWK,CNP,DPZ,LDOS,ARMK

Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.81 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

CenterPoint Energy's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2000 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on June 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2024.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of 2024, on April 25, 2024, the Domino's Pizza Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024, to be paid on June 28, 2024.

Leidos Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Aramark's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share of common stock payable on May 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2024.

