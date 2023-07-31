Daily Dividend Report: SWK,CLX,BKR,HON,K

Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.81 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.18 to $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Aug. 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 9, 2023. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock payable on Aug. 18, 2023, to holders of record on Aug. 8, 2023. In line with our stated goal to responsibly grow the dividend over time, the dividend increase reflects a 5.3% growth rate, or $0.01, over the previous quarter's dividend and an 11.1% increase, or $0.02, compared to the same quarter last year.

Honeywell announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.03 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.60 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023. As the company previously announced in April, this reflects an increase to the quarterly dividend of approximately 2 percent. The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2023. This is the 395th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

