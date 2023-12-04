Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable on January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023.

On December 1, 2023, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared an annual common share dividend, in the amount of $0.75 per share, and a quarterly common share dividend, in the amount of $0.10 per share. Both the annual and quarterly dividends are payable January 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of January 18, 2024. The annual dividend amount for 2023 was determined by the Board based on our capital position, existing capital resources, and expected current and future capital needs.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on February 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. The common stock dividend for the year ending December 31, 2023 of $4.96 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 5 percent, over the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per share to holders of record as of December 15, 2023 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on January 17, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SUI,PGR,SBUX,ARE,CPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.