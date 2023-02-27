Steel Dynamics today announced that the company's board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.425 per common share, a 25 percent increase over the company's 2022 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 and is payable on or about April 14, 2023.

On February 24, 2023, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.42 per share, payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.65 per share, to be paid March 21, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business March 13, 2023.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share to be paid on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2023.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: STLD,RJF,UNH,WRB,MSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.