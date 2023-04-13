Daily Dividend Report: ST, ADP, DOW, FAST, LEN

Markets
Sensata Technologies (ST) approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Company will pay this second quarter 2023 dividend on May 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable July 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023.

Dow (DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share, payable June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023.

Fastenal Company (FAST) declared a dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid in cash on May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2023.

Lennar Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 10, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2023.

