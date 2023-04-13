Daily Dividend Report: ST, ADP, DOW, FAST, LEN

Sensata Technologies (ST) approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Company will pay this second quarter 2023 dividend on May 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable July 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023.
Dow (DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share, payable June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023.
Fastenal Company (FAST) declared a dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid in cash on May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2023.
Lennar Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 10, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2023.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.