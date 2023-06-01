Daily Dividend Report: SPTN,GLPI,FLS,VZ,AMSWA

Food solutions company SpartanNash today announced that on May 31, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. As of May 30, 2023, there were 34,742,290 common shares outstanding.

Gaming and Leisure Properties announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the second quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.72 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023. The second quarter 2022 cash dividend was $0.705 per share of the Company's common stock.

Flowserve, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2023.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023. "Our consistent financial execution has once again put the Board in a position to declare the dividend," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "With our disciplined approach and long-term strategy, we continue to focus on maximizing value for our shareholders." Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2022.

American Software today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share. The dividend is payable to the Company's Class A and Class B Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023, to be paid on or about August 25, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SPTN,GLPI,FLS,VZ,AMSWA

