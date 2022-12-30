SM Energy Company (SM) announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on February 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 20, 2023.

ARMOUR Residential REIT announced guidance on the January 2023 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023.

Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SM, ARR, MU

