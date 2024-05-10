Daily Dividend Report: SLF,MUSA,CW,AA,UNP

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.81 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2024. This represents a 3 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy USA of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 per share on an annualized basis, reflecting a 4.8% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

Curtiss-Wright today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized an additional $300 million for future share repurchases, increasing the total available authorization to $400 million, and declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend to twenty-one cents per share, payable July 5, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2024.

Alcoa today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on June 7, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Jun. 28, 2024, to shareholders of record May 31, 2024. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years

