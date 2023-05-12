Daily Dividend Report: SLF,ASH,PAG,AEE,WY

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.75 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023. This represents a 3 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

The board of directors of Ashland has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.385 cents per share on the company's common stock representing a 15 percent increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share, or 8%, to $0.66 per share and delegated to management an additional $250 million in authority to repurchase the Company's outstanding securities. The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 63 cents per share. This dividend is payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2023.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on June 16, 2023, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on June 2, 2023.

