SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

B2Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter—of 2022—of $0.04—per common share, or an expected—$0.16—per share on an annualized basis, payable on December 16, 2022,—to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Heartland Express announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on December 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022. We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 79.0 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's seventy-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $542.6 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

Eltek, a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of US$0.17 per share and in the aggregate an amount of approximately US$1 million. The dividend is payable on December 19th, 2022, in US dollars, to all of the Company's shareholders of record as of December 12th, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK

