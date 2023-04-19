Daily Dividend Report: SIRI,LAD,SON,SJM,CFG

SiriusXM Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on May 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023.

The Lithia & Driveway Board of Directors approved a dividend increase to $0.50 per share related to first quarter 2023 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 26, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco today increased its quarterly common stock dividend by approximately 4 percent to $0.51 per share from the previous quarterly distribution of $0.49 per share. This new dividend will be paid on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023. With this increase, Sonoco's annualized dividend payout moves to $2.04 per share from $1.96 per share. Future quarterly declarations and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to final determination by Sonoco's Board of Directors. According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 392nd consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 40th consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on April 18, 2023, the Company's dividend provides an approximate 3.3 percent yield, which is double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

The J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.02 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Citizens Financial Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2023.

