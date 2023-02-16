Daily Dividend Report: SHW,CSCO,HUM,WCN,SWK

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2023.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 3%, over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 26, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2023. "We continue to execute well, delivering better than expected results in revenue, record non-GAAP EPS and operating cash flow", said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "We are raising our full year outlook driven by our growing recurring revenue base and RPO, along with our healthy backlog and the steps we have taken to improve supply. We have once again increased our dividend, reflecting the strength of our cash flow generation and our commitment to shareholder returns."

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023. The dividend of $0.885 per share reflects an increase of 12.4 percent from the previous per share dividend of $0.7875.

Waste Connections today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.255 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.80 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

