Daily Dividend Report: SGU,WES,KBH,CARR,ED

Star Group, a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced that it has increased its quarterly distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $0.1725 per common unit from $0.1625 per common unit. The distributiom will be payable on May 8, 2024 to shareowners of record at the close of business on April 29, 2024.

Today Western Midstream Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.8750 per unit for the first quarter of 2024, or $3.50 on an annualized basis, which is 52-percent higher than the prior quarter's distribution and in-line with WES's previously announced expectations. WES's first-quarter distribution is payable on May 15, 2024, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2024.

KB Home today announced that its Board of Directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock to $.25 per share from $.20 per share. This 25% increase results in an annualized dividend of $1.00 per share, representing a yield of approximately 1.6%, based on the closing price of KB Home's common stock on April 17, 2024. The yield is in-line with the Company's long-standing target of about 1.5%. Together with the increase the Board authorized in July 2023, the Company has raised its quarterly dividend by 67% in the past nine months. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, at the $.25 per share rate, which will be payable on -May 23, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 9, 2024.

Carrier Global, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2024 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 3, 2024.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 83 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 14, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2024.

