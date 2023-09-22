Daily Dividend Report: SCVL,ABT,TXN,WKC,BFS

Shoe Carnival, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, representing an increase of 20 percent from $0.10 per share. The increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid on October 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2023. "This marks our 46th consecutive quarterly dividend. With continued strong cash flow generation and no long-term debt, the Board's decision to significantly increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in driving continued shareholder returns, while also investing to grow the business," commented Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 51 cents per share. This marks the 399th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 13, 2023. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Texas Instruments today said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend 5%, from $1.24 per share to $1.30, or $5.20 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2023, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October. The increase is consistent with TI's long-term objective for dividends by providing a sustainable and growing dividend and reflects the company's continued commitment to return all free cash flow to its owners over time. Today's announcement marks 20 consecutive years of dividend increases.

World Kinect announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which is payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 2, 2023.

Saul Centers has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on October 31, 2023, to holders of record on October 16, 2023. The common dividend is unchanged from the amount paid in the previous quarter and the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.

