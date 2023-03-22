Scholastic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

On March 21, 2023, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 234th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023.

The board of directors of Worthington Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.40 per share of common stock to be paid on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on April 26, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SCHL,CMC,WOR,FE,MAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.