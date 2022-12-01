Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2023. erizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $8.1 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jan. 5, 2023.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors voted to approve a 7% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.16 per common share. The increase will be effective with the Company's next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.

On November 30, 2022, the La-Z-Boy Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1815 per share on the common stock of the company, an increase of 10% over the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 12, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,VZ,CPB,PHM,LZB

