Science Applications International announced today that the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company's common stock payable on July 28, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 14, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per ordinary share, or $3.00 per share annualized. The dividend is payable September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $4.60 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2023.

At their meeting today, the Board of Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.2083 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.1875 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable July 6, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2023. The dividends represent the 214th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SAIC,WCC,TT,AVGO,UBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.