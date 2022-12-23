Riverview Bancorp, today announced that on December 21, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2023. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 3.20%.

Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

Physicians Realty Trust announced yesterday that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. "We are proud to declare and pay our 38th consecutive quarterly dividend. This year has been a strong year focused on maintaining and improving our existing portfolio while delivering reliable cash flows during recent market uncertainty. We are looking forward to sharing more about our fourth quarter 2022 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 22, 2023," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2023, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 4, 2023.

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares, the parent company of United Security Bank, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023.

Parke Bancorp yesterday announced the declaration of a $0.18 per share cash dividend, payable on January 18, 2023, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RVSB,MU,DOC,UBFO,PKBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.