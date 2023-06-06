Daily Dividend Report: RTX,THG,BTG,HOFT,ABM

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 7, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 18, 2023. Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The Hanover Insurance Group, announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

B2Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis, payable on June 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023.

Hooker Furnishings announced that on June 5, 2023, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at June 16, 2023.

ABM's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on August 7, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 6, 2023. This will be the Company's 229th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

