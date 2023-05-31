RANGE RESOURCES today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable August 8, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023.

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments on May 31, 2023 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.43 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 12, 2023, with a payment date of June 21, 2023.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable July 19, 2023, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RRC,DE,HPE,SEIC,GNTX

